Goshen Hospital
Tuesday
Jennifer and Jason Skibbe, Goshen, a son, Simon Harrison
A few snow showers around this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
A few snow showers around this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.
Updated: February 27, 2020 @ 9:21 pm
NAPPANEE [mdash] Ada E. Borkholder, 81, Nappanee, passed away at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her nephew's residence. She was born May 2, 1938, in Marshall County to Eli J. and Catherine J. (Coblentz) Borkholder. Ada was a member of the Old Order Amish Church. She was a homemaker.…
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Mary N. Schmucker, 85, Shipshewana, died at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at her residence. She was born on May 27, 1934, in LaGrange County to Noah and Magdalena (Eash) Bontrager. On Feb. 24, 1955, in LaGrange County, she married David W. Schmucker. He died Aug. 20, …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.