BIRTHS: Feb. 3, 2020

Thursday
Julia (Slabaugh) and Steven Borkholder, New Paris, a son, Toby Jay
Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Sunday
Jodie (Yoder) and Brian Kauffman, Goshen, a son, Derrik Lee
