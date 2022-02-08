Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Monday

Sharon (Helmuth) and Kevin Hochstetler, Nappanee, a daughter, Mahala Jo

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Monday

Nora (Schlabach) and Nathan Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Emma Grace

