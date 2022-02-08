BIRTHS: Feb. 9, 2022 Feb 8, 2022 2 hrs ago BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTERMondaySharon (Helmuth) and Kevin Hochstetler, Nappanee, a daughter, Mahala Jo NEW EDEN CARE CENTERMondayNora (Schlabach) and Nathan Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Emma Grace React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Mahala Jo Sharon Helmuth Nora Emma Grace Kevin Hochstetler Nathan Miller Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries TENER, Sue Mar 11, 1947 - Feb 5, 2022 DAUB, Brian Jul 21, 1964 - Feb 4, 2022 NEWBERRY, K. Sep 13, 1938 - Feb 4, 2022 KOHL, Steven Jun 30, 1966 - Feb 3, 2022 FIDLER, Robert Aug 25, 1965 - Jan 22, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPOLICE NEWS: Elkhart man arrested at Burger King for OWIElkhart native to appear on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday nightTravel advisories issued for area countiesTwo houses, garages damaged in Elkhart fireGirl Named Tom to perform second local showGoshen’s housing woes outlined during special work sessionGoshen woman injured in crashGirl Named Tom to perform at Blue Gate TheatreMultiple cows killed in Harrison Township barn firePREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Brenner's buzzer beater lifts NorthWood over Concord in OT thriller Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
