Thursday
Elyse and Matt Ostrega, Middlebury, a son, Knox Matthew
Partly cloudy skies early followed by periods of snow showers late. Low 24F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Omer Hochstetler, 81, Middlebury, died Saturday, February 5. Visitation will be 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury. Also one hour of visitation prior to the 10:30 a.m. funeral service, Thursday, at Pleasant Ridge Christian Fellowship, Middlebury.
