BIRTHS: Feb. 5, 2022

GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Tuesday
Shaunte Lee and Ben Pope, Jr., Goshen, a daughter, Taie Lynn

NEW EDEN CENTER
Friday
Laverda (Bontrager) and Kevin Yoder, Millersburg, a daughter, Esther Ruth
