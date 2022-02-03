Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Wednesday

Gabriella Muro and Angel Garcia, Goshen, a son, Gabriel Ashton

Alondra Montoya and Julio Garza, Goshen, a son, Julio Ariel

New Eden Care Center

Wednesday

Carolyn (Miller) and Kenneth Yoder, Millersburg, a son, Maciah Tyler

