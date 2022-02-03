BIRTHS: Feb. 4, 2022 Feb 3, 2022 1 hr ago GOSHEN HOSPITALWednesdayGabriella Muro and Angel Garcia, Goshen, a son, Gabriel AshtonAlondra Montoya and Julio Garza, Goshen, a son, Julio Ariel New Eden Care CenterWednesdayCarolyn (Miller) and Kenneth Yoder, Millersburg, a son, Maciah Tyler React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Goshen Carolyn Julio Ariel Gabriel Ashton Hospital Julio Garza Alondra Montoya Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Yoder, Leona VanDiepenbos, Irene BRUMBAUGH, Florence Feb 7, 1925 - Feb 1, 2022 BEER, Jacquelyn Jul 25, 1946 - Feb 1, 2022 BONTRAGER, Shane Mar 12, 1974 - Jan 29, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPickard in, Kissinger out as Goshen athletic directorElkhart woman wins $2 million from PowerballWinter storm warning issuedGoshen Schools superintendent outlines plan for cutsA beet stunner that will win over the hatersPOLICE NEWS: Police make drug, alcohol-related arrestsPOLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Jan. 31, 2022Police save carjacking suspect from burning vehiclePREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Brenner sensational as NorthWood routs WarsawPolice News: Multiple incidents of fraud reported Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.