GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Sunday
Iris Curras-Velez and Jose Rivera Vazquez, Bristol, a son, Lucas Joel
NEW EDEN
CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Carolyn (Bontrager) and Perry Miller, Goshen, a son, Isaiah Lee
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low around 15F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
Updated: February 2, 2022 @ 6:16 pm
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Terry Lee Miller, 46, of Middlebury, died at 6:35 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 1 unexpectedly while working at Jayco. He was born Feb. 18, 1975, in Goshen, to Melvin P. and Martha (Stutzman) Miller. On Oct. 8, 1999, in Goshen, he married Josephine Mast. She survives. Survivors in a…
GOSHEN [mdash] Caroline H. Byler, 78, Goshen, died at 5:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 31, at her residence. She was born Feb. 19, 1943 in Monroe to Noah and Mary (Schwartz) Schwartz. On August 28, 1969 in Middlebury, she married Noah B. Byler. He died Feb. 7, 2019. Surviving are four daughters, Lore…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.