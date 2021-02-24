HOME BIRTHS
Feb. 4
Emily (Martin) and Lamar Ramer, Elkhart, a daughter, Marcile
Feb. 19
Janaye (Slabaugh) and John Yoder, Nappanee, a son, Boaz Graham
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Norma (Troyer) and Gerald Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Benjamin Dale
GOSHEN [mdash] Nora Ann Mullet 70, of Goshen went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday after a courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. Arrangements are pending at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
