Births

HOME BIRTHS

Feb. 4

Emily (Martin) and Lamar Ramer, Elkhart, a daughter, Marcile

Feb. 19

Janaye (Slabaugh) and John Yoder, Nappanee, a son, Boaz Graham

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Wednesday

Norma (Troyer) and Gerald Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Benjamin Dale

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you