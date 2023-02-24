NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Emily (Lehman) and Aaron Helmuth, Middlebury, a daughter, Ellie Grace
Esther (Miller) and Lyle Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Faith isabel
Wednesday, Feb. 22, marks the beginning of Lent, a period of 40-days of reflection on the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It ends on Easter Sunday. Many people take the time to reflect on their relationship with God by fasting, giving something of importance up, or even by adding a Christ-centered activity to their daily lives. How do you plan on observing Lent?