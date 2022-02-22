BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Monday
Phoebe (Martin) and Eugene Kilmer, Elkhart, a son, JayLynn
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Monday
Sara (Mullet) and Joe Yoder, Goshen, a daughter, Mia Caroline
HOME BIRTH
Sunday
Julie Ann (Miller) and Joe Nisley, Goshen, a son, Adam Jay
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Monday
Linda (Lambright) and Anthony Lambright, Shipshewana, a daughter, Alivia Faith
Tuesday
Ida (Miller) and Nelson Miller, Topeka, a son, Caleb Wayne
