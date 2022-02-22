BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Monday

Phoebe (Martin) and Eugene Kilmer, Elkhart, a son, JayLynn

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Monday

Sara (Mullet) and Joe Yoder, Goshen, a daughter, Mia Caroline

HOME BIRTH

Sunday

Julie Ann (Miller) and Joe Nisley, Goshen, a son, Adam Jay

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Monday

Linda (Lambright) and Anthony Lambright, Shipshewana, a daughter, Alivia Faith

Tuesday

Ida (Miller) and Nelson Miller, Topeka, a son, Caleb Wayne

