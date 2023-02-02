Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Tuesday

Colleen and Rick Gingerich, Bristol, a son, Davis Noah

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Kathryn and Lester Miller, LaGrange, a son, Micah Joel

Wednesday

Doris (Yoder) and Loren Lehman, Shipshewana, a son, Adrian Luke

