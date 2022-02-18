LAGRANGE COUNTY HOSPITAL
Wednesday
Wanda (Schrock) and Jay Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Emberly Rayne
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Abigail (Mast) and Bryan Troyer, Shipshewana, a daughter, Hadassah Faith
Windy with occasional snow showers. Low 12F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: February 18, 2022 @ 4:59 pm
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] James Spurgeon, 67, Middlebury and formerly of Huntington, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. James was born Jan. 23, 1955, in Kentucky to Kenneth and Dorothy (Knight) Spurgeon. His parents preceded him in death. He married Julie Moran Oct. 24, 1987. …
