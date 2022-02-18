Births

LAGRANGE COUNTY HOSPITAL

Wednesday

Wanda (Schrock) and Jay Miller, LaGrange, a daughter, Emberly Rayne

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Thursday

Abigail (Mast) and Bryan Troyer, Shipshewana, a daughter, Hadassah Faith

