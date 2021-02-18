New Eden Care Center
Joyce (Schmucker) and Gerald Miller, Millersburg, a daughter, Sadie Janae
Lorinda (Miller) and Devon Yoder, Middlebury, a son, Micah Lynn
Snow this evening will give way to mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 9F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..
Updated: February 18, 2021 @ 8:27 pm
