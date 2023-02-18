BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER Tuesday
Patricia (Miller) and James Kuhns, Milford, a daughter, Deanna Kate
Wednesday
Lucas Dietz and Dorinda (Brito) Dietz, Goshen, a son, Kaspar Elijah
GOSHEN HOSPITAL Tuesday
Crystal and Jesse Baker, Goshen, a son, Chet
HOME BIRTH Wednesday
Geneva (Yoder) and Lynn Yoder, Bremen, a son, Joshua Abram
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER Wednesday
Katie (Miller) and Mervin Byler, Millersburg, a daughter, Myra Alise
Thursday
Krista (Lambright) and Melvin Bontrager, Goshen, a son, Eric James
Eva (Miller) and Merlin Petersheim, Topeka, a daughter, Ellie Noelle