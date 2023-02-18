Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER Tuesday

Patricia (Miller) and James Kuhns, Milford, a daughter, Deanna Kate

Wednesday

Lucas Dietz and Dorinda (Brito) Dietz, Goshen, a son, Kaspar Elijah

GOSHEN HOSPITAL Tuesday

Crystal and Jesse Baker, Goshen, a son, Chet

HOME BIRTH Wednesday

Geneva (Yoder) and Lynn Yoder, Bremen, a son, Joshua Abram

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER Wednesday

Katie (Miller) and Mervin Byler, Millersburg, a daughter, Myra Alise

Thursday

Krista (Lambright) and Melvin Bontrager, Goshen, a son, Eric James

Eva (Miller) and Merlin Petersheim, Topeka, a daughter, Ellie Noelle

