Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Thursday

Kara (Borkholder) and Jeremy Bontrager, Nappanee, a son, Kendrick Lynn

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Tuesday

Kristi and Zac Bowman Cooke, Millersburg, a son, Bjorn Francis

