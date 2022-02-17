BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Thursday
Kara (Borkholder) and Jeremy Bontrager, Nappanee, a son, Kendrick Lynn
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Tuesday
Kristi and Zac Bowman Cooke, Millersburg, a son, Bjorn Francis
Snow this evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions late. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 14F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches..
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 3:37 pm
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] James Spurgeon, 67, Middlebury and formerly of Huntington, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Goshen Hospital. James was born Jan. 23, 1955, in Kentucky to Kenneth and Dorothy (Knight) Spurgeon. His parents preceded him in death. He married Julie Moran Oct. 24, 1987. …
ELKHART [mdash] Gary Paul Kling, 80, Elkhart, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
LAGRANGE [mdash] Zachariah Lynn Bontrager, seven month old son of Aaron and Julie (Fry) Bontrager, LaGrange, died Sunday, Feb. 13, at Riley Children's Hospital, Indianapolis, from complications after a liver transplant. He was born July 13, 2021, in Topeka. Surviving in addition to his paren…
LAGRANGE [mdash] Zachariah Lynn Bontrager, seven-months, son of Aaron and Julie Bontrager, died Sunday. Visitation after 2 p.m., Thursday, all day Friday, families residence, 0725 N. 300 E., LaGrange. Funeral services 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Perry Hochstetler residence, 3575 E. 225 N., LaGrange.
