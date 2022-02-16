NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Doretta (Miller) and Dennis Hostetler, Ligonier, a daughter, Abigail Eve
ELKHART [mdash] Gary Paul Kling, 80, Elkhart, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, at his home. Arrangements are pending with Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
LAGRANGE [mdash] Zachariah Lynn Bontrager, seven month old son of Aaron and Julie (Fry) Bontrager, LaGrange, died Sunday, Feb. 13, at Riley Children's Hospital, Indianapolis, from complications after a liver transplant. He was born July 13, 2021, in Topeka. Surviving in addition to his paren…
LAGRANGE [mdash] Zachariah Lynn Bontrager, seven-months, son of Aaron and Julie Bontrager, died Sunday. Visitation after 2 p.m., Thursday, all day Friday, families residence, 0725 N. 300 E., LaGrange. Funeral services 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Perry Hochstetler residence, 3575 E. 225 N., LaGrange.
