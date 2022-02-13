Births

RHYTHMS OF GRACE MIDWIFERY CARE

Friday

Mike and Marla (Bontrager) Miller, Middlebury, a son, Abram Luke

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Saturday

Lora (Yoder) and Loren Schrock, a son, Zacariah Jase

Susan (Byler) and Calvin Yoder, Millersburg, a daughter, Gracelyn Kay

Sunday

Rachel (Bontrager) and Joseph Miller, Lagrange, a son, Benjamin Jon

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Wednesday

Ethan and Kristin Tobias, Goshen, a son, Lawrence Dane

Cheyenne and Richard Hardwick, Millersburg, a son, Hayden

Friday

Jamie Goodwin and Marco Ortiz, Elkhart, a son, Julian Caine Ortiz

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Saturday

Jonathan and Sharon Lehman, Millersburg, a son, Gabriel Jon

Andrew and Amy Slabaugh, Nappanee, a daughter, Ariah Grace

