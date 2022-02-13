RHYTHMS OF GRACE MIDWIFERY CARE
Friday
Mike and Marla (Bontrager) Miller, Middlebury, a son, Abram Luke
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Saturday
Lora (Yoder) and Loren Schrock, a son, Zacariah Jase
Susan (Byler) and Calvin Yoder, Millersburg, a daughter, Gracelyn Kay
Sunday
Rachel (Bontrager) and Joseph Miller, Lagrange, a son, Benjamin Jon
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Wednesday
Ethan and Kristin Tobias, Goshen, a son, Lawrence Dane
Cheyenne and Richard Hardwick, Millersburg, a son, Hayden
Friday
Jamie Goodwin and Marco Ortiz, Elkhart, a son, Julian Caine Ortiz
BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Saturday
Jonathan and Sharon Lehman, Millersburg, a son, Gabriel Jon
Andrew and Amy Slabaugh, Nappanee, a daughter, Ariah Grace
