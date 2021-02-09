Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Sunday
Rachelle (Martin) and Edwin Ramer, Rochester, a son, Myron M.
Goshen Hospital
Friday
Lizette and Ryan Smith, Wolcottville, a daughter, Olivia Grace
Home
Friday
Amy (Helmuth) and Jay Hochstetler, Bremen, a daughter, Lydia Rose
New Eden Care Center
Saturday
Jeanette (Schlabach) and Karl Bontrager, Goshen, a son, Blake Jordan
Sunday
Miriam (Yoder) and Matthew Schwartz, Middlebury, a son, Javin Jon
Ida (Bontrager) and Perry Troyer, LaGrange, a daughter, Suzanne Renee
Tuesday
Alice (Miller) and Larry Mishler, Ligonier, a son, Christian
Lorene (Hochstetler) and Wayne Yoder, LaGrange, a daughter, Jolene Grace
