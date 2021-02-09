Births

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Sunday

Rachelle (Martin) and Edwin Ramer, Rochester, a son, Myron M.

Goshen Hospital

Friday

Lizette and Ryan Smith, Wolcottville, a daughter, Olivia Grace

Home

Friday

Amy (Helmuth) and Jay Hochstetler, Bremen, a daughter, Lydia Rose

New Eden Care Center

Saturday

Jeanette (Schlabach) and Karl Bontrager, Goshen, a son, Blake Jordan

Sunday

Miriam (Yoder) and Matthew Schwartz, Middlebury, a son, Javin Jon

Ida (Bontrager) and Perry Troyer, LaGrange, a daughter, Suzanne Renee

Tuesday

Alice (Miller) and Larry Mishler, Ligonier, a son, Christian

Lorene (Hochstetler) and Wayne Yoder, LaGrange, a daughter, Jolene Grace

