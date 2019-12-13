NORTH MANCHESTER [mdash] Jeannice Hapner, 82, North Manchester, passed away Dec. 9, 2019, in Goshen, Indiana. Calling hours are from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at McKee Mortuary, 1401 Ind. 114 West, North Manchester. Funeral will begin at 2:30 p.m.
BREMEN [mdash] Leroy D. Hochstetler, 80, Bremen, passed away at the scene of a truck/buggy accident in Marshall County, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. He was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Marshall County to Daniel H. and Lovina (Hochstetler) Hochstetler. On June 18, 1957, he married Malinda Schmucker in El…
GOSHEN [mdash] On Friday, Penny passed away at the age of 61. Surviving are husband, JR, and children, Jason and Melissa; six grandkids; and sister, Linda Stroud. A celebration of life will be held at Greene Road Church, 7 p.m. Dec. 20. www.rrefh.com.
