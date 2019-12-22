NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Sunday

Katie (Miller) and Mervin Byler, Millersburg, a daughter, Mikayla Jenae

Amy (Mast) and Ray Yoder Jr., Topeka, a daughter, Lila Suzanne

Irma (Yoder) and Eugene Yoder, Goshen, a son, Jaydon Eugene

BLESSED BEGINNINGS

Saturday

Glenda (Borkholder) and Joseph Schwartz, Milford, a daughter, Bethany Joy

Nov. 24

Elaine (Lambright) and Josie Borkholder, Bremen, a son, Thomas Edward

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Saturday

Ashley and Matthew White, Goshen, a daughter, Taylor Diane

