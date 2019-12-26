NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
TUESDAY
Norma (Cain) and Kevin Miller, Sturgis, Michigan, a daughter, Maria Faith
THURSDAY
Doris (Weaver) and Joel Miller, Shipshewana, a son, Nolan Jace
BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
TUESDAY
Lila (Bontrager) and Thomas Kuhns, Plymouth, a daughter, Krista Joy
WEDNESDAY
Laura (Stutzman) and Daryl Yoder, Nappanee, a daughter, Janae Lyn
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
SUNDAY
Elaine (Miller) and Mike Nisley, Middlebury, a son, Cotton Joe
