NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

TUESDAY

Norma (Cain) and Kevin Miller, Sturgis, Michigan, a daughter, Maria Faith

THURSDAY

Doris (Weaver) and Joel Miller, Shipshewana, a son, Nolan Jace

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

TUESDAY

Lila (Bontrager) and Thomas Kuhns, Plymouth, a daughter, Krista Joy

WEDNESDAY

Laura (Stutzman) and Daryl Yoder, Nappanee, a daughter, Janae Lyn

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

SUNDAY

Elaine (Miller) and Mike Nisley, Middlebury, a son, Cotton Joe

