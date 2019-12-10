GOSHEN [mdash] On Friday, Penny passed away at the age of 61. Surviving are husband, JR, and children, Jason and Melissa; six grandkids; and sister, Linda Stroud. A celebration of life will be held at Greene Road Church, 7 p.m. Dec. 20. www.rrefh.com.
INDIANAPOLIS [mdash] Nancy Rae Meyer, 73, of Indianapolis, passed away Friday, Dec. 6. She was born May 11, 1946, in Goshen, to the late Orville C. and Lavon E. (Wideman) Inbody. Nancy was a 1964 graduate of Elkhart High School, where she met the love of her life, Robert E. "Bob" Meyer. They…
GOSHEN [mdash] Terry Lee Roig, 64, Goshen, died at 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at his home. He was born April 12, 1955, in Goshen, to Clotilde Gonzalez and Judith Ellen (Bailey) Roig. On July 9, 1983, he married Linda Sue (Bellman) Roig. Surviving are his wife, Linda, Goshen; brother, Tony R…
