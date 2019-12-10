Birth announcements

HOME BIRTHS

Nov. 29

Rachelle and Jose Lara, Warsaw, a daughter, Emma Kathrine

Dec. 5

Rose and Daniel Chupp, Nappanee, a daughter, SaraBeth Marie

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Monday

Wanda (Slabach) and David Yoder, Shipshewana, a daughter, Ava Lorraine

