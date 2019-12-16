Birth announcements

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Saturday

Elizabeth and Jesse Eisenhour, Milford, a son, Elijah Max

Michaela and Justin Scott, Milford, a daughter, Sloane June

Sunday

Alana and Brian Stutsman, Akron, a daughter, Lillian Irene

Mariah Moss and Marcus Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Caroline Faith

NEW EDEN CARE

CENTER

Sunday

Joyce (Nissley) and Loren Mullett, Millersburg, a son, Brendon Cole

Jolene (Yoder) and Nathan Hostetler, Topeka, a son, Jamin Lee

Christina (Nissley) and Joshua Eicher, Millersburg, a son, Gabriel Jon

Elizzbeth (Kuhns) and Alan Miller, Middlebury, a son, Zachary Evan

