GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Saturday
Elizabeth and Jesse Eisenhour, Milford, a son, Elijah Max
Michaela and Justin Scott, Milford, a daughter, Sloane June
Sunday
Alana and Brian Stutsman, Akron, a daughter, Lillian Irene
Mariah Moss and Marcus Miller, Middlebury, a daughter, Caroline Faith
NEW EDEN CARE
CENTER
Sunday
Joyce (Nissley) and Loren Mullett, Millersburg, a son, Brendon Cole
Jolene (Yoder) and Nathan Hostetler, Topeka, a son, Jamin Lee
Christina (Nissley) and Joshua Eicher, Millersburg, a son, Gabriel Jon
Elizzbeth (Kuhns) and Alan Miller, Middlebury, a son, Zachary Evan
