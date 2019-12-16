NAPPANEE [mdash] Wilma S. Yoder, 86, Nappanee, died at 5:50 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Elkhart Hospice House after a short illness. She was born August 7, 1933, in Elkhart County to Monroe A. and Tillie (Stutzman) Stutzman. On April 7, 1955, she married Owen J. Yoder in Nappanee. He prec…