MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Anna Mae Yoder, 84, Middlebury, died at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at her residence. She was born on Feb. 2, 1935, in Middlebury, to David and Susie (Mast) Mast. On Jan. 26, 1956, in Middlebury, she married Ernest W. Yoder. He survives. Survivors, in addition to h…
TOPEKA [mdash] Katie Viola Miller, 85, Topeka, died at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at her residence. She was born on Oct. 31, 1934, in LaGrange County, to Erwin and Polly (Miller) Lehman. On March 17, 1955, in Topeka, she married Noah J. Miller. He survives. Survivors, in addition to h…
