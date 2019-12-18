Birth announcements

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Monday

Logan Johnson and Daniel Potashov, Goshen, a daughter, Brynnly Danielle

NEW EDEN CARE

CENTER

Wednesday

Betty (Miller) and Maynard Mast, Topeka, a son, Andrew Jay

Barbara (Miller) and Karl Fry, Shipshewana, a son, Tyler David

