BIRTHS: Dec. 5, 2020

Tuesday

Sheila (Weaver) and Paul Farmwald, Nappanee, a son, Adler Wayne

Funeral services: Dec. 5, 2020

SERVICES SUNDAY

O'NEILL, Verde Aug 12, 1928 - Dec 3, 2020

EVERETT, Thomas "Tom" Feb 21, 1934 - Dec 3, 2020

BRUBAKER, Martha Jan 30, 1931 - Nov 23, 2020

MULLINS, Gaither May 30, 1948 - Dec 2, 2020
