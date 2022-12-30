GOSHEN HOSPITAL
December 14
Micheal & Jennifer Stump, Goshen, a son, Chase Roger Stump.
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Friday
Doris (Lambright) and Gerald Lehman, LaGrange, a son, Seth Aaron
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%..
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Areas of patchy fog developing. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 7:13 pm
The National Retail Federation reports that American consumers spend an average of $997.73 on gifts and holiday items each Christmas. But with inflation, consumers are not getting as much for the dollars. How did inflationary prices impact the amount you spent this Christmas?