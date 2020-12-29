Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Saturday
Pearl (Bontrager) and Kevin Mullett, Nappanee, a son, Landon Jon
Sunday
Diane (Miller) and Ryan Slabaugh, Etna Green, a son, Jared Lynn
Julie (Hochstetler) and Joseph Mast, Nappanee, a son, Justin Wayne
Home Birth
Nov. 22
Doris (Bontrager) and Lamar Mast, Nappanee, a son, Timothy Jon
New Eden Care Center
Friday
Malinda (Hochstetler) and Joseph Yoder, LaGrange, a daughter, Kristina J.
Sunday
Brenda (Lambright) and Danny Schrock, Ligonier, a daughter, Elliana Faith
Sarah (Miller) and Leonard Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Lonnie Eugene
Fannie (Troyer) and Larry Schlabach, LaGrange, a son, Christopher Paul
Monday
Leila (Miller) and Dean Bontrager, Middlebury, a son, Elijah Dean
Sue (Miller) and Cletus Yoder, Ligonier, a daughter, Gemma Isabel
LeEtta (Bontrager) and Orlie Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Karl David
