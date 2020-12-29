Birth Announcements

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Saturday

Pearl (Bontrager) and Kevin Mullett, Nappanee, a son, Landon Jon

Sunday

Diane (Miller) and Ryan Slabaugh, Etna Green, a son, Jared Lynn

Julie (Hochstetler) and Joseph Mast, Nappanee, a son, Justin Wayne

Home Birth

Nov. 22

Doris (Bontrager) and Lamar Mast, Nappanee, a son, Timothy Jon

New Eden Care Center

Friday

Malinda (Hochstetler) and Joseph Yoder, LaGrange, a daughter, Kristina J.

Sunday

Brenda (Lambright) and Danny Schrock, Ligonier, a daughter, Elliana Faith

Sarah (Miller) and Leonard Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Lonnie Eugene

Fannie (Troyer) and Larry Schlabach, LaGrange, a son, Christopher Paul

Monday

Leila (Miller) and Dean Bontrager, Middlebury, a son, Elijah Dean

Sue (Miller) and Cletus Yoder, Ligonier, a daughter, Gemma Isabel

LeEtta (Bontrager) and Orlie Bontrager, LaGrange, a son, Karl David

