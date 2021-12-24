BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER, INC.
Tuesday
Dorothy (Miller) and John Schwartz, a daughter, Heidi Grace
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Sunday
Morgan and Mike Moreland, Syracuse, a daughter, Rosalie Grace
NEW EDEN
CARE CENTER
Tuesday
Marilyn (Lambright) and Wayne Yoder, Rome City, a son, Brian Wayne
Wednesday
Colleen (Yutzy) and Jaron Miller, Topeka, a daughter, Heidi Nicole
Dora (Miller) and Delmar Farmwald, Shipshewana, a son, Tyler Perry
Mary Ann (Yoder) and Karl Bontrager, Wolcottville, a son, Derek James
Doretta (Bontrager) and Alvin Schrock, Goshen, a son, Steven Dale
