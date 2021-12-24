Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER, INC.

Tuesday

Dorothy (Miller) and John Schwartz, a daughter, Heidi Grace

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Sunday

Morgan and Mike Moreland, Syracuse, a daughter, Rosalie Grace

NEW EDEN

CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Marilyn (Lambright) and Wayne Yoder, Rome City, a son, Brian Wayne

Wednesday

Colleen (Yutzy) and Jaron Miller, Topeka, a daughter, Heidi Nicole

Dora (Miller) and Delmar Farmwald, Shipshewana, a son, Tyler Perry

Mary Ann (Yoder) and Karl Bontrager, Wolcottville, a son, Derek James

Doretta (Bontrager) and Alvin Schrock, Goshen, a son, Steven Dale

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you