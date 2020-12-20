Saturday
Joan (Miller) and Lowell Bontrager, Bristol, a daughter, Alayna Renae
Sunday
Lavera (Hostetler) and Leon Yoder, Wolcottville, a son, Keith Michael
TOPEKA [mdash] Joe D. Otto, 57, Topeka, died Friday, Dec. 18. Visitation after 2 p.m. Saturday and all day Sunday at the Ura Miller residence, 7315 W. 200 South, Topeka. Funeral services 9:30 a.m. Monday, same residence. Miller-Stewart Funeral Home handling arrangements.
