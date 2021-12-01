Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER

Monday

Karen (Borkholder) and Mark Miller, Nappanee, a son, Matthias Aaron

Louisa (Freisen) and Jeffrey Miller, Elkhart, a daughter, Audrey Margaret

Tuesday

Eva (Miller) and Andrew Miller, Nappanee, a son, Caleb Andrew

Makia (Helmuth) and Nathan Helmuth, Bremen, a daughter, Charlotte Faith

Ruby (Yoder) and Matthew Plank, Bourbon, a son, Isaiah Marcus

Wednesday

Marie (Miller) and Merle Schmucker, Leesburg, a son, Micah Jon

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Tuesday

Tanya and Michael Paul, New Paris, a son, Grant River

Saralyn and Quinton Weaver, New Paris, a daughter, Everly Sage

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you