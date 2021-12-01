BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Monday
Karen (Borkholder) and Mark Miller, Nappanee, a son, Matthias Aaron
Louisa (Freisen) and Jeffrey Miller, Elkhart, a daughter, Audrey Margaret
Tuesday
Eva (Miller) and Andrew Miller, Nappanee, a son, Caleb Andrew
Makia (Helmuth) and Nathan Helmuth, Bremen, a daughter, Charlotte Faith
Ruby (Yoder) and Matthew Plank, Bourbon, a son, Isaiah Marcus
Wednesday
Marie (Miller) and Merle Schmucker, Leesburg, a son, Micah Jon
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Tuesday
Tanya and Michael Paul, New Paris, a son, Grant River
Saralyn and Quinton Weaver, New Paris, a daughter, Everly Sage
