Goshen Hospital
Sunday
Kylie Beehler and Matt Chisholm, Millersburg, a daughter, Journi
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Sunday
Rosetta (Martin) and Samuel Oberholtzer, Wakarusa, a son, Weston M.
Home Birth
Nov. 24
Norma (Hochstetler) and Owen Borkholder, a daughter, Hadassah Grace
Saturday
Emma (Yoder) and Lyle Slabach, Millersburg, a son, Seth Ryan
New Eden Care Center
Sunday
Darla (Bontrager) and Joseph Wingard, LaGrange, a daughter, Ava Nicole
Tara (Miller) and Perry Bontrager, LaGrange, a daughter, Kaylie Faith
Monday
Lydia (Lambright) and Lyle Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Lila Ruthann
Doretta (Beechy) and Jerry Bontrager, Topeka, a son, Josiah Lynn
Karla (Bontrager) and Lavon Mast, Middlebury, a son, Miciah Jay
Linda and Marcus Bontrager, Middlebury, a daughter, Audrey Liz
Tuesday
Susan (Hostetler) and Omer Schlabach, Middlebury, a son, Austin Cole
Susannah (Miller) and Daniel Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Amanda Sue
Katherine (Cripe) and Kit Clouse, Burr Oak, Michigan, a son, Miles Rafe
Leah (Yoder) and Vernon Hochstetler, LaGrange, a daughter, Alayna Joy
