Births

Goshen Hospital

Sunday

Kylie Beehler and Matt Chisholm, Millersburg, a daughter, Journi

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Sunday

Rosetta (Martin) and Samuel Oberholtzer, Wakarusa, a son, Weston M.

Home Birth

Nov. 24

Norma (Hochstetler) and Owen Borkholder, a daughter, Hadassah Grace

Saturday

Emma (Yoder) and Lyle Slabach, Millersburg, a son, Seth Ryan

New Eden Care Center

Sunday

Darla (Bontrager) and Joseph Wingard, LaGrange, a daughter, Ava Nicole

Tara (Miller) and Perry Bontrager, LaGrange, a daughter, Kaylie Faith

Monday

Lydia (Lambright) and Lyle Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Lila Ruthann

Doretta (Beechy) and Jerry Bontrager, Topeka, a son, Josiah Lynn

Karla (Bontrager) and Lavon Mast, Middlebury, a son, Miciah Jay

Linda and Marcus Bontrager, Middlebury, a daughter, Audrey Liz

Tuesday

Susan (Hostetler) and Omer Schlabach, Middlebury, a son, Austin Cole

Susannah (Miller) and Daniel Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Amanda Sue

Katherine (Cripe) and Kit Clouse, Burr Oak, Michigan, a son, Miles Rafe

Leah (Yoder) and Vernon Hochstetler, LaGrange, a daughter, Alayna Joy

