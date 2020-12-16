Goshen Hospital
Monday
Noelle and Nicholas Crawley, Goshen, a son, Theodore Thomas
New Eden Care Center
Tuesday
Karen (Bontrager) and Joas Miller, Goshen, a son, Brendon Eugene
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Jay D. Wingard, 63, of Shipshewana, died at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, due to a short illness. He was born on July 14, 1957, in LaGrange County, to Joseph and Nora (Miller) Wingard. On June 18, 1981, in Topeka, he married Ruth Ann Yoder,…
