GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Saturday
Lori and Samuel Miller, Wolcottville, a son, Kenlyn Joe
Windy. Showers developing overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy. Showers developing overnight. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: December 15, 2021 @ 6:56 pm
It is with great sadness the family of Joseph Devon Slabach announces his passing Dec. 6, 2021, in Granbury, Texas. Joseph Devon Slabach was born April 17, 1945, in Elkhart, to Joseph and Lydia Ann Slabach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.