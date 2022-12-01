Births

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER, INC.

Tuesday

Wanda (Yoder) and Lavern Miller, LaGrange, a son, Josiah David

NEW EDEN

CARE CENTER

Tuesday

Verna (Hershberger) and David Wickey, Jr., LaGrange, a daughter, Jacinda Grace

