GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Saturday
Kristen and Trevor Riegsecker, Middlebury, a daughter, Everly Lucile
Sunday
Kayleigh and Dakota Bruder, Milford, a son, Colton Charles
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Saturday
Sara Beth (Miller) and Mark Miller, Wolcottville, a daughter, Kristen Ranae
Monday
Sarah (Troyer) and David Miller, Wolcottville, a son, Michael Jon
Tuesday
Pauline (Hostetler) and Kevin Whetstone, Topeka, a daughter, Krista Diane
