BIRTHS: Aug. 20, 2019 2 hrs ago GOSHEN HOSPITALSaturday Tonya and Jerry Martin, Wakarusa, a daughter, Danika ReneeNEW EDEN CARE CENTER MondayDoreen (Troyer) and Leonard Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Adam Cole React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Tonya Doreen Hospital Adam Cole Jerry Martin Leonard Yoder Eden COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries GARBER, Terry Dec 11, 1944 - Aug 18, 2019 FROST, Edward Dec 13, 1967 - Aug 13, 2019 STRYCKER, Wallace Dec 21, 1933 - Aug 19, 2019 GINGERICH, Joreen Sep 4, 1928 - Aug 17, 2019 SWARTZENTRUBER, Katherine Oct 20, 1925 - Aug 17, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIOI declares bankruptcy amid wire fraud claims, new lawsuitMan struck twice after stumbling in busy roadNew Middlebury café offers soups, salads, coffees and moreMilitary convoy to make stop in GoshenPOLICE NEWS: Bicyclist struck, injured in crashYOU SHOULD KNOW: Alicia BlosserLocal farmers growing their first hemp cropPOLICE NEWS: Goshen officers make several arrestsDrug bust nabs suspects in $400,000 Goshen burglaryPOLICE NEWS: Suspect arrested in child molest case Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. GOSHEN NEWS PHOTOS Click on a photo to purchase. To share your own, visit http://photos.goshennews.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.