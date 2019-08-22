NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Wednesday

Marry Etta (Miller) and Noah Fry, Wolcottville, a son, Luke Devon

Thursday

Mary Edna (Miller) and Elmer Schrock, Millersburg, a son, Lyndon James

Laura (Yoder) and Jessie Troyer, LaGrange, a daughter, Kathy

