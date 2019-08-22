NEW PARIS [mdash] Doris Marie Runyan, 84, died Wednesday. Surviving are son, Jack (Laura) Runyan Jr.; five grandchildren; and brother, Douglas (Audrey) Truex. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Sunday, with the service following at 2 p.m., all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, Goshen.
GOSHEN [mdash] Elias R. Martin, 34, Goshen, died at 4:47 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at South Bend Memorial Hospital, from injuries received after a fall Monday morning in Culver. He was born June 19, 1995, at home in Goshen, to Glenn and Rhoda (Ramer) Martin. Elias lived his lifetime in this a…
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Sandra Felder, 70, of Shipshewana, died Friday, Aug. 9. Visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 followed by a 5 p.m. memorial service at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
