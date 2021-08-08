NEW EDEN
CARE CENTER
Saturday
Mary (Beechy) and Felty Troyer, of LaGrange, a daughter, Sharon F.
RHYTHMS OF GRACE MIDWIFERY CARE
Saturday
Joseph and Carrie (Troyer) Helmuth, of Nappanee, a son, Nicholas James
BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER, INC.
Sunday
Arlin and Christie (Yoder) Hochstetler, of Nappanee, a son, Hunter Lee
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Saturday
Jasmine Holmes and Haddan Leeman, of Granger, a daughter, Oaklyn Michelle
Friday
Rebekah and Jose Suarez, of Goshen, a son, Matthew Thomas
Jessie Williams and Doug Arborgast, of Bristol, a son, Kaide Michael
Thursday
Kylie Landrum and Austin Mayhew, of Edwardsburg, a daughter, Dixie Angelica
Eleazav Sanchez and Cira Hernandez, of Goshen, a son, Joab Sanchez
