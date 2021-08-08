Births

NEW EDEN

CARE CENTER

Saturday

Mary (Beechy) and Felty Troyer, of LaGrange, a daughter, Sharon F.

RHYTHMS OF GRACE MIDWIFERY CARE

Saturday

Joseph and Carrie (Troyer) Helmuth, of Nappanee, a son, Nicholas James

BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER, INC.

Sunday

Arlin and Christie (Yoder) Hochstetler, of Nappanee, a son, Hunter Lee

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Saturday

Jasmine Holmes and Haddan Leeman, of Granger, a daughter, Oaklyn Michelle

Friday

Rebekah and Jose Suarez, of Goshen, a son, Matthew Thomas

Jessie Williams and Doug Arborgast, of Bristol, a son, Kaide Michael

Thursday

Kylie Landrum and Austin Mayhew, of Edwardsburg, a daughter, Dixie Angelica

Eleazav Sanchez and Cira Hernandez, of Goshen, a son, Joab Sanchez

