NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Friday
Julia (Yoder) and Marion Yoder, Millersburg, a son, Isaiah Martin
Barbara (Schwartz) and Marlin Hochstetler, Wolcottville, a daughter, Kendra Shiann
Melissa (Miller) and Eric Bontrager, Goshen, a daughter, Sophie Claire
GOSHEN [mdash] Ellen Eigsti, 73, Goshen, died on Thursday. Visitation is 2:30 - 4:30 and 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Monday at Clinton Frame Church, 63846 CR 35, Goshen. Funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, also at the church. Miller-Stewart FH handling arrangements.
