BLESSED BEGINNINGS CARE CENTER
Friday
Eric and Shondella Zimmerman, Mentone, a son, Kade Westyn
GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Thursday
Amber and Ryan Bowlby, Bristol, a son, Atreus James Richard
Students in the area are getting ready to return to school. This is the first year students will not have textbook fees. On July 1, a law took effect that placed the burden of paying for school textbooks on the school district. The state has set aside $160 million for this. Do you think the distribution of money will ultimately mean reduced resources to students?