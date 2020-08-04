Goshen Hospital
Thursday
Tristen and Chase Murphy, Milford, a daughter, Vivian Jeanette
Friday
Ileana and Jose DÍaz Chavarria, Goshen, a daughter, Danae
Sunday
Kellie O’Connell and Orlando Alvarez-Hernandez, Goshen, a daughter, Liliana Ester
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Friday
Dorothy (Miller) and John Schwartz, Nappanee, a daughter, Makenzie Faith
Saturday
Diana (Kuhns) and Curtis Miller, Nappanee, a daughter, Eliana Kay
New Eden Care Center
Saturday
Alayna (Chupp) and Galen Miller, Shipshewana, a son, Gabriel Luke
Sunday
Lori (Helmuth) and Karl Bontrager, Middlebury, a daughter, Jenise Bontrager
Monday
Julie (Miller) and Joseph Nisley, Goshen, a daughter, Alivia Ann
Jayne (Yoder) and Ryan Mast, Millersburg, a daughter, Naomi Grace
