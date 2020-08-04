Birth announcements

Goshen Hospital

Thursday

Tristen and Chase Murphy, Milford, a daughter, Vivian Jeanette

Friday

Ileana and Jose DÍaz Chavarria, Goshen, a daughter, Danae

Sunday

Kellie O’Connell and Orlando Alvarez-Hernandez, Goshen, a daughter, Liliana Ester

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Friday

Dorothy (Miller) and John Schwartz, Nappanee, a daughter, Makenzie Faith

Saturday

Diana (Kuhns) and Curtis Miller, Nappanee, a daughter, Eliana Kay

New Eden Care Center

Saturday

Alayna (Chupp) and Galen Miller, Shipshewana, a son, Gabriel Luke

Sunday

Lori (Helmuth) and Karl Bontrager, Middlebury, a daughter, Jenise Bontrager

Monday

Julie (Miller) and Joseph Nisley, Goshen, a daughter, Alivia Ann

Jayne (Yoder) and Ryan Mast, Millersburg, a daughter, Naomi Grace

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you