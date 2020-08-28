Home Birth
August 18
Eileen (Lehman) and Gary Yoder, Millersburg, a daughter, Alisha Joy
August 23
Rose Mary (Nissley) and Loren Ray Beachy, Bristol, a daughter, Jada Nicole
Goshen Hospital
Wednesday
Melinda Pamer and Matthew Boys, Elkhart, a daughter, Evelyn Rose
Thursday
Alicia and Auston Yoder, New Paris, a son, Avery Daniel
Lisa (Miller) and Arlen Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Tristan Wane
New Eden Care Center
Thursday
Sara (Yoder) and Joel Hostetler, Shipshewana, a daughter, Addalyn Jane
