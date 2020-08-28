Birth announcements

Home Birth

August 18

Eileen (Lehman) and Gary Yoder, Millersburg, a daughter, Alisha Joy

August 23

Rose Mary (Nissley) and Loren Ray Beachy, Bristol, a daughter, Jada Nicole

Goshen Hospital

Wednesday

Melinda Pamer and Matthew Boys, Elkhart, a daughter, Evelyn Rose

Thursday

Alicia and Auston Yoder, New Paris, a son, Avery Daniel

Lisa (Miller) and Arlen Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Tristan Wane

New Eden Care Center

Thursday

Sara (Yoder) and Joel Hostetler, Shipshewana, a daughter, Addalyn Jane

