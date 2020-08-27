Birth announcements

New Eden Care Center

Tuesday

Linda (Yoder) and Omer Miller, LaGrange, a son, Matthew Jay

Wednesday

Jolene (Burkholder) and Alan Miller, Sturgis, a son, Carsyn Patrick

Norene (Nisley) and Marlon Miller, Shipshewana, a daughter, Emma Grace

Lisa (Lambright) and Austin Yoder, Shipshewana, a son, Zachary Luke

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Wednesday

Sara (Bontrager) and Eugene Hochstetler, Millersburg, a son, Kayden Drew

Thursday

Naomi (Yoder) and Joseph Borkholder, Plymouth, a daughter, Myra Autumn

