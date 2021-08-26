BIRTHS Aug. 26, 2021 Aug 26, 2021 1 hr ago GOSHEN HOSPITALTuesdayMary Anna and Dennis Schrock, Topeka, a daughter, Emma GraceNEW EDEN CARE CENTERWednesdaySharon (Miller) and Danny Fry, Wolcottville, a daughter, Lucia Anne React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Sharon Emma Grace Dennis Schrock Hospital Mary Anna Lucia Anne Daughter Center Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries HEFLIN, Luise Dec 1, 1945 - Aug 24, 2021 RITTER, Linda Oct 28, 1948 - Aug 21, 2021 STUTZMAN, Kayleigh Apr 21, 1990 - Aug 21, 2021 CRIPE, Gladys May 26, 1926 - Aug 15, 2021 SWEAZY, James Apr 3, 1957 - Aug 22, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo injured when pickup runs into Goshen Wendy'sCoroner IDs motorcyclist killed during NW Indiana pursuitPolice: Juveniles admitted to starting fire that destroyed churchDo not torch the webs!Fairfield schools respond to video of teens making racist commentsCase apparently pending against suspect in baby's deathMan charged with murder in 2 killings outside Indiana plantPOLICE NEWS: Crash injures one near MiddleburyPREP FOOTBALL: Defense carries Goshen past Fairfield in openerMissing child found dead; suspect, parents charged Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
