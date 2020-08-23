Goshen Birth Center
Brittney (Yoder) and Mahlon Hershberger, a son, Thornton Finn
Clear skies early with isolated thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%..
MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Sarah A. Miller, 93, of Middlebury, died at 1:10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at her residence. She was born on Jan. 1, 1927, in LaGrange County, to Andrew and Anna (Miller) Bontrager. On Nov. 12, 1946, in Shipshewana, she married Ervin C. Miller; he died Oct. 21, 2009. Survivi…
