Birth announcements

Goshen Hospital

Tuesday

Amy King and Marshall Kohli, Nappanee, a son, Asher Phoenix

Wednesday

Brandi and Chad Menzie, Nappanee, a daughter, Saylor Lynn

Goshen Birth Center

Wednesday

Kara (Yoder) and Derek Bontrager, Middlebury, a son, Brently Jace

New Eden Care Center

Wednesday

Sarah (Raber) and Norman Miller, LaGrange, a son, Isaiah Jon

Elaine (Wingard) and Kevin Yoder, Topeka, a daughter, Chloe Danielle

Lorraine (Raber) and Kenneth Bontrager, Shipshewana, a son, Elijah Kade

Thursday

Shirley (Ropp) and Lyle Bontrager, Syracuse, a son, Cayden Zane

Edna (Kuhns) and Leland Miller, Topeka, a son, Jeremy Lee

