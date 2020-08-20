Goshen Hospital
Tuesday
Amy King and Marshall Kohli, Nappanee, a son, Asher Phoenix
Wednesday
Brandi and Chad Menzie, Nappanee, a daughter, Saylor Lynn
Goshen Birth Center
Wednesday
Kara (Yoder) and Derek Bontrager, Middlebury, a son, Brently Jace
New Eden Care Center
Wednesday
Sarah (Raber) and Norman Miller, LaGrange, a son, Isaiah Jon
Elaine (Wingard) and Kevin Yoder, Topeka, a daughter, Chloe Danielle
Lorraine (Raber) and Kenneth Bontrager, Shipshewana, a son, Elijah Kade
Thursday
Shirley (Ropp) and Lyle Bontrager, Syracuse, a son, Cayden Zane
Edna (Kuhns) and Leland Miller, Topeka, a son, Jeremy Lee
