Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Tuesday

Ashlee and Kyle Stingel, Millersburg, a son, Phineas Ryder

Wednesday

Nicole and Jordan King, New Paris, a daughter, Nora Jacqueline

Dammi and Jeremiah Miller, Goshen, a daughter, Hope Harana Jeong

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Thursday

Carolyn (Bontrager) and Eugene Bontrager, Middlebury, a daughter, Kayanna Joy

