GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Tuesday
Ashlee and Kyle Stingel, Millersburg, a son, Phineas Ryder
Wednesday
Nicole and Jordan King, New Paris, a daughter, Nora Jacqueline
Dammi and Jeremiah Miller, Goshen, a daughter, Hope Harana Jeong
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Carolyn (Bontrager) and Eugene Bontrager, Middlebury, a daughter, Kayanna Joy
