Births

GOSHEN HOSPITAL

Sunday

Ashlin and Kole Heller, Goshen, a daughter, Sutton Marie

NEW EDEN CARE CENTER

Wednesday

Diann (Miller) and Levi Schrock, Middlebury, a daughter, Kaitlyn Jo

Sara (Lehman) and Lyle Schwartz, Topeka, a son, Darian Jace

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you