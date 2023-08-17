GOSHEN HOSPITAL
Sunday
Ashlin and Kole Heller, Goshen, a daughter, Sutton Marie
NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Wednesday
Diann (Miller) and Levi Schrock, Middlebury, a daughter, Kaitlyn Jo
Sara (Lehman) and Lyle Schwartz, Topeka, a son, Darian Jace
