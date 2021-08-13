NEW EDEN CARE CENTER
Thursday
Esther (Peachy) and Samuel Herschberger, Wolcottville, a son, Colton James
GOSHEN [mdash] Mary Ellen Wilson, 80, Goshen, died Thursday, Aug. 12, at her home. She was born July 12, 1941, in Goshen, to Lloyd and Elsie M. (Hartman) Stauffer. Surviving are daughters, Melody (Larry) Trowbridge, Wakarusa, Pamela Wineland, Elkhart; son, Scott (Pam) Wineland, Goshen; five …
GOSHEN [mdash] Waneta May Graybill, 90, passed away Thursday at her son's home. Surviving are children, Cliff (Diana) Graybill, Joyce (Gary) Rheinheimer; four grandchildren. Visitation 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday. Funeral service 10 a.m. Tuesday, all at Bible Baptist Church, Wakarusa.
NAPPANEE [mdash] Robert Eugene Williams, 88, Nappanee, died at 12:24 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 8, at Elkhart General Hospital. He was born Jan. 21, 1933, in Gas City, to William Williams and Ruth (Polovine) Coate. He married Patti (Newbry ) Williams. Surviving are his wife, Patti, Nappanee; childre…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.