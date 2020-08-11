Birth announcements

Goshen Hospital

Friday

Erin Moryis and Jose Rosules, Mishawaka, a daughter, Chanlee Amelia

Sunday

Heidi and Anthony Troyer, Goshen, a daughter, Mandi Grace

Anne and Kendall Beiler, Goshen, a son, Logan Shawn

Monday

Vira and Sergi Tokarchuk, Goshen, a daughter, Katrina

New Eden Care Center

Saturday

Rosanna (Nisley) and Delmar Lambright, Millersburg, a daughter, Miranda Faith

Dorene (Bontrager) and Jerald Kurtz, Topeka, a son, Jayden Lamar

Amanda (Eash) and Jay Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Sandra Elizabeth

Gloria (Miller) and Darral Schwartz, Ligonier, a daughter, Ember Noelle

Sunday

Sheryl (Miller) and Lyle Beechy, Shipshewana, a daughter, Olivia Kate

Sharon (Beechy) and Zachary Eash, Shipshewana, a son, Kobe Jamar

Monday

Melissa (Lehman) and Norman Gingerich, Wolcottville, a son, Clayton Matthew

Blessed Beginnings Care Center

Saturday

Janice (Miller) and Matthew Schwartz, Bourbon, a son, Seth

Monday

Vonda (Borkholder) and Carl Chupp, Etna Green, a daughter, Kendra Renae

Goshen Birth Center

Saturday

Bethany (Farnham) and Tim Hochstetler, Goshen, a son, Gavin Lee

Monday

Norine and Matthew Schlabach, Middlebury, a daughter, Gemma Malin

