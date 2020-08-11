Goshen Hospital
Friday
Erin Moryis and Jose Rosules, Mishawaka, a daughter, Chanlee Amelia
Sunday
Heidi and Anthony Troyer, Goshen, a daughter, Mandi Grace
Anne and Kendall Beiler, Goshen, a son, Logan Shawn
Monday
Vira and Sergi Tokarchuk, Goshen, a daughter, Katrina
New Eden Care Center
Saturday
Rosanna (Nisley) and Delmar Lambright, Millersburg, a daughter, Miranda Faith
Dorene (Bontrager) and Jerald Kurtz, Topeka, a son, Jayden Lamar
Amanda (Eash) and Jay Miller, Ligonier, a daughter, Sandra Elizabeth
Gloria (Miller) and Darral Schwartz, Ligonier, a daughter, Ember Noelle
Sunday
Sheryl (Miller) and Lyle Beechy, Shipshewana, a daughter, Olivia Kate
Sharon (Beechy) and Zachary Eash, Shipshewana, a son, Kobe Jamar
Monday
Melissa (Lehman) and Norman Gingerich, Wolcottville, a son, Clayton Matthew
Blessed Beginnings Care Center
Saturday
Janice (Miller) and Matthew Schwartz, Bourbon, a son, Seth
Monday
Vonda (Borkholder) and Carl Chupp, Etna Green, a daughter, Kendra Renae
Goshen Birth Center
Saturday
Bethany (Farnham) and Tim Hochstetler, Goshen, a son, Gavin Lee
Monday
Norine and Matthew Schlabach, Middlebury, a daughter, Gemma Malin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.